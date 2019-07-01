Traders fined for profiteering

TIMERGARA: Following directives issued by the Prime Minister Secretariat on action against hoarding and overcharging, the Lower Dir administration conducted surprise visit to Timergara bazaar.

Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai along with Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan inspected wholesales dealers’ shops dealing in essential items including flour, ghee, sugar and pulses. During the inspection, the deputy commissioner sealed a wholesales shop for overcharging people and fined another wholesales outlet Rs30,000.