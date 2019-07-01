Meeting called to discuss toll plaza issue

MANSEHRA: Deputy Commissioner Ziaul Haq has summoned a meeting of local lawmakers and senators to discuss the tension that arose after the National Highway Authority attempted to re-erect its toll tax plaza here at Karakoram Highway.

The NHA, which had finalised its strategy to restart toll tax collection in Khatain-da-Galla area at Karakoram Highway from July 1, suspended its plan after angry protesters took to the streets and pelted vehicles with stones on Sunday evening.

The protesters dispersed late in the night after high-ups of police and district administration rushed to the scene and held talks with them.

The officials assured the protesters that the NHA would not be allowed to receive toll tax until that issue was settled amicably.

The NHA general manager for Northern Region and Hazara Motorway Jehangir Ahmad met the deputy commissioner at his office and sought his support in re-erecting the toll tax plaza.

The official told the NHA delegation that after the fragile law and order situation on the toll tax issue last night, he had called a meeting of local MNAs, senators and MPAs on Wednesday where they would decide the fate of toll tax plaza.

The district bar association also called its general body meeting on July 6 to discuss whether to extend the support to the NHA for re-establishing toll tax plaza or not.

“NHA GM Jehangir Ahmad visited us and sought our support offering lawyers free passage from the toll tax plaza but we refused to accept his offer and called our general body meeting on July 6,” Fahad Habib, the district bar association general secretary, told reporters.