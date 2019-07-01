BBH working for waste management, infection control

Rawalpindi: The administration of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) has claimed to have been working for improvement of proper hospital waste management while taking measures for infection control.

Medical Superintendent at BBH Dr. Rafiq Ahmed headed a meeting of Waste Management and Infection Control Committee of the hospital in this regard and directed the infection control officer Dr. Rabia Anjum and other members of the committee to work hard to improve the system of cleanliness in the hospital.

He also directed the committee members to ensure steps to keep infectious and non-infectious equipment separate and must follow the rules framed by the healthcare commission while disposing of hospital waste.

The infectious waste material must be stored properly before disposal and should be disposed of carefully, said the MS while talking to the participants of the meeting. He also directed the staff to wear personal protective measures and must follow waste management rules 2014.

Representatives along with senior doctors from almost all departments of the hospital attended the meeting in which we discussed what steps should be taken to improve the standards of cleanliness at the hospital, said Dr. Rafiq while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

He said he has planned to launch a cleanliness campaign in the hospital and is working on involvement of senior doctors for improvement of working conditions at the hospital. It is important that the maximum number of complaints by patients and their attendants at the public sector hospitals including the three teaching hospitals in town are on poor standards of cleanliness and majority of patients and visitors are witnessed criticising the poor condition of cleanliness in the hospitals’ washrooms. Dr. Rafiq said he has already started working to improve cleanliness of washrooms and all other units of the hospital.