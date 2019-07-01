close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

‘Gumrah’ staged at Alhamra

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

LAHORE: A play titled “Gumrah" was staged in Alhamra Art Centre on Monday. The play was based on issue about how to stop our young generation from wrong deeds. The Executive Director and Chairman of the Lahore Arts Council watched the play. “It was a pleasure to see young actors and director performance on the stage of such high quality” said Chairman, Tauqeer Nasir. While Executive Director, Ather Ali Khan said the play was very well-directed and acted and I am thrilled to see our young generation is finding ways to resolve the issues which exist in our society. At the end, the cast of the play gave their introduction and thanked the council for providing this platform to them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus