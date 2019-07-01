‘Gumrah’ staged at Alhamra

LAHORE: A play titled “Gumrah" was staged in Alhamra Art Centre on Monday. The play was based on issue about how to stop our young generation from wrong deeds. The Executive Director and Chairman of the Lahore Arts Council watched the play. “It was a pleasure to see young actors and director performance on the stage of such high quality” said Chairman, Tauqeer Nasir. While Executive Director, Ather Ali Khan said the play was very well-directed and acted and I am thrilled to see our young generation is finding ways to resolve the issues which exist in our society. At the end, the cast of the play gave their introduction and thanked the council for providing this platform to them.