RPOs, DPOs directed to redress public grievances

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has directed all RPOs and DPOs that they should hold open courts in their respective districts ensuring all possible measures for the timely redress of public complaints.

He said the officials responsible for delayed action on public complaints deserved no leniency and I will take indiscriminate action on any such complaint. He directed all DPOs to submit weekly reports of the complaints received in open courts and actions taken on them regularly to CPO. He directed DPO Muzaffargarh, Sargodha, Chakwal and Jhang to address the people’s grievances at the earliest as there is no second option available to police force other than to resolve public complaints speedily.

He expressed these views during an open court at CPO while issuing directions to officers. During the open court, the IG Punjab personally heard the complaints of senior citizens, women and male complainants from different districts and issued directions on the spot for the redress of the complaints. The IG issued directions on the application of citizen Ghulam Rasool to DSP Arifwala that he should reach IG office with record and explain the reason that why the challan of the complainant’s case was not completed yet. On the application of Azra Bibi, the IG directed the DPO Muzaffargarh to arrest the culprits within 48 hours while on the complaint of Sabra Bibi, the IG showed displeasure on the delay in action and directed DIG Investigation Lahore to check case record and present a report to CPO within 24 hours. He also directed to take immediate action against the culprits. The IG issued directions on telephone to the DPOs of Kasur, Chakwal and Jhang to share report with CPO after speedy redress of complainants. He directed DIG Internal Accountability to collect feedback from the citizens appearing in open courts of RPOs and DPOs.