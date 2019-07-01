close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
PU female teacher’s distinction

Lahore

LAHORE: Dr Ayesha Ashfaq, Assistant Professor at the Punjab University’s Institute of Communication Studies (ICS), has become youngest Pakistani woman completing post-doctorate in Mass Communication from United States.

According to a press release, Dr Ayesha Ashfaq completed her postdoc from Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Arizona State University (ASU), USA. Last year Dr Ayesha was offered to do her post-doctorate in the US by internationally acclaimed research scholar Joseph Rozmanov. She was awarded scholarship by Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC).

In her post-doctorate thesis, Dr Ayesha Ashfaq decoded the role of media during US presidential elections and Pakistan’s general elections and connected the dots in the context of Trump and Imran Khan’s success in the polls. More than dozen of her research papers have published in national and international journals.

