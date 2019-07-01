Road safety measures stressed to check accidents

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) rescued 101,087 victims while responding to 100,722 emergencies in last month across the province with an average response time of seven minutes. Out of 100,722 emergencies, 29,881 road traffic crashes were reported in June in which 234 precious lives were lost.

The Director General Punjab Emergency Service, Dr Rizwan Naseer, expressed his serious concern over increasing traffic crashes as leading cause of deaths during emergencies. He said road traffic crashes could be significantly reduced through an effective enforcement of traffic laws and taking appropriate measures of road safety.

He expressed these views while presiding over a monthly performance meeting of emergency operations in all 36 districts of Punjab at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Monday to ensure uniform standards of the service and smooth services delivery without any discrimination.

The DG said millions of lives could be saved by implementing road safety measures. He also issued instructions to rescuers to ensure their physical fitness and maintain cleanliness of all Emergency Vehicles and Rescue Stations. Dr Rizwan Naseer said that the service is responding over 990 road traffic crashes in Punjab on daily basis in which average 1003 people get injured or disabled daily.

He highlighted that around 50 per cent accidents can be prevented by adopting safety measures i.e drive motorbike in extreme left lane, ensure wearing of safety helmet with proper straps, maximum speed less than 50km/h and proper usage of the side mirrors.

He requested the citizens and all stakeholders to join hands with rescue 1122 to reduce road traffic crashes. He also appealed to the parents that they have to play their social responsibility and don’t allow their underage children to drive motorbikes or cars. The emergency calls to which Rescue 1122 responded to include 29,881 road traffic accidents, 54,923 medical emergencies, 2,638 fire incidents, 2,873 crimes, 210 drowning incidents, 78 building collapses, 17 explosion and 10102 miscellaneous operations. According to the statistics, the majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, including 531 fires in Lahore, 207 in Faisalabad, 210 Rawalpindi, 178 in Gujranwala, 111 in Multan, 131 in Sialkot, 109 in Attock, and 79 in Sheikhupura.

Similarly, 6531 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 2852 in Faisalabad, 2202 in Multan, 1112 in Gujranwala, 999 in Bahawalpur, 991 in Rawalpindi and 867 in Sahiwal.