More work is now being done on the implementation of human rights than any previous government.The government intends not only to introduce new laws, but it is also seriously spreading awareness about existing laws for their effective implementation. Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine expressed these views while meeting a delegation of students.
