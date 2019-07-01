Fake NAB chairman granted bail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Monday granted bail to a man allegedly involved in cheating the general public in the name of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

The NAB had alleged that suspect Farooq Nool and his wife Tayyaba Farooq along with their accomplices used to deprive people impersonating officials of secret agencies and the NAB. Tayyaba was also involved in leaked video of bureau’s chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal. During the hearing of the bail petition, the investigating officer told a two-judge bench that the suspects looted innocent people on the pretext of processing their visas, installation of towers of mobile companies, to get them relief in court cases and to purchase cheaper bulldozers for them.

He said the bureau received six complaints against the suspected couple and 36 witnesses against them. However, the IO failed to come up with a satisfactory answer to the bench’s query about the jurisdiction of the NAB to file the case in question against the petitioner. “Whether the suspect was a public office holder?” asked the bench and observed that the charges of cheating public related to private business. The IO said the suspect also fleeced people on the pretext of getting them jobs. The petitioner’s counsel argued that NAB first arrested his client then published a press advertisement against him. He said the bureau could be able to find six complainants only from the whole country while two of them were already arrested in other cases.

The bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi granted bail to the petitioner and directed him to furnish two bonds of Rs500,000 each. Tayyaba had already been granted bail in the same case.