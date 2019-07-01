close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
AFP
July 2, 2019

SL police chief faces ‘charge’

World

AFP
July 2, 2019

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s police chief and a top defence official should be tried for "grave crimes against humanity" over their failure to prevent Easter bombings that killed 258, the state prosecutor said on Monday.

Dappula de Livera said Inspector-General of Police Pujith Jayasundara and Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando failed to heed advance warnings of the April 21 suicide bombings of a local Jihadi group. "The two officials should be brought before a magistrate for their criminal negligence to prevent the April 21 attacks," de Livera said in a letter to the acting police chief.

