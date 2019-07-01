Indonesia arrests leader of al-Qaeda-linked network

JAKARTA: Indonesian police said on Monday they had arrested the leader of al-Qaeda-linked extremist network Jemaah Islamiah, which carried out the 2002 Bali bombings that killed more than 200 people.

Para Wijayanto was detained by counter terrorism police with his wife on Saturday at a hotel in Bekasi, a city on the outskirts of the capital Jakarta, National Police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said.

Police said Wijayanto was a long-time leader of Jemaah Islamiah (JI), one of Indonesia’s oldest terrorist groups, which was behind a series of deadly attacks in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.

Prasetyo said Wijayanto was also suspected in sending at least six batches of Indonesians abroad to fight in Syria, and provided support to militants in the terrorism hotspot of Poso on Sulawesi island.