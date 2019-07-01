Sweden deploys air defence system

STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s armed forces said on Monday it had deployed a new air defence missile system on the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea, following years of increased militarisation in the region. "Through its geographical location the island provides essential military advantages in regards to protection and control of shipping, air control over the Baltic Sea and the ability to place military units and weapons systems," Sweden’s Supreme Commander Micael Byden said in a statement.