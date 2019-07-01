Coleman eyes improvement after Stanford sizzler

STANFORD, United States: Christian Coleman believes he can go faster after scorching to the fastest 100m time of the year at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting on Sunday.

The 23-year-old US sprinter signalled once again he will be the man to beat at this September’s World Championships after surging home in 9.81sec at Stanford University on Sunday.

It was another impressive performance by Coleman, who also clocked 9.85sec in winning at the Bislett Games in Oslo on June 13. Afterwards Coleman said he was determined to lower his time as he targets a first major outdoor title in Doha this year. “That’s always my mentality,” Coleman said. “There’s always room for improvement. “Now we just go back to the lab and keep working and be ready for next time.”