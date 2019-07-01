close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 2, 2019

Coleman eyes improvement after Stanford sizzler

Sports

AFP
July 2, 2019

STANFORD, United States: Christian Coleman believes he can go faster after scorching to the fastest 100m time of the year at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting on Sunday.

The 23-year-old US sprinter signalled once again he will be the man to beat at this September’s World Championships after surging home in 9.81sec at Stanford University on Sunday.

It was another impressive performance by Coleman, who also clocked 9.85sec in winning at the Bislett Games in Oslo on June 13. Afterwards Coleman said he was determined to lower his time as he targets a first major outdoor title in Doha this year. “That’s always my mentality,” Coleman said. “There’s always room for improvement. “Now we just go back to the lab and keep working and be ready for next time.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus