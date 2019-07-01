Ferrari decide not to appeal as Red Bull rejoice

SPIELBERG, Austria: Ferrari decided not to appeal the decision to uphold Max Verstappen as winner of Sunday’s spectacular Austrian Grand Prix in the best interests of Formula One, said team boss Mattia Binotto.

The Italian explained that Ferrari believed the decision to confirm Red Bull’s victory, after examination of Verstappen’s wheel-banging passing move on Charles Leclerc, was wrong, but they respected the stewards’ decision.

The stewards said it was “a racing incident” and did not merit any further action. The ruling brought Verstappen his and Red Bull’s first win of the season and in 11 races, ending Mercedes’ record run of season-opening victories.

“We still believe this is a wrong decision, that’s our own opinion,” said Binotto. “Having said that, we respect fully the decision of the stewards. They are the judge and we need to respect that.”