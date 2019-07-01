WAPDA’s Najeebullah wins Tour de Khunjerab

KARACHI: WAPDA’s Najeebullah won the 2nd Tour de Khunjerab International Cycle Race which concluded on Sunday. WAPDA emerged as team event champions, while Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) finished as runners-up in the four-stage event.

Afghanistan’s Fasiullah Rehmani lifted the best rider award. The event was conducted by Gilgit Baltistan government with the collaboration of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) and Serena Hotel.

As many as 90 cyclists and 13 teams from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and other parts of Pakistan participated in the competitions. The event started from Gilgit and finished at Khunjerab, located at the China border.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi graced the closing ceremony. Alvi said those who have not seen Gilgit Baltistan have not seen the world. PCF said that the basic purpose behind the event was to promote adventure tourism in Gilgit Baltistan.

As per results of the individual event, Najeebullah of WAPDA won the title by covering the 270 kilometre distance in eight hours, 41 minutes and 39 seconds. He was followed by Hanzala (Balochistan) 8:44:43, Abdul Razzar (SSGC) 8:46:47, Abdullah Khan (Army) 8:48:44, Fasihullah Rehmani (Afghanistan) 8:52:37 and Abid Siddique (Army) 8:53:35.