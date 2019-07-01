Semi dreams

Despite Pakistan’s chances of playing the semi-final in the world cup having dwindled after the defeat of the Indian team from England, a win with reasonable margin in the next match could earn the Pakistani team a place in the semi-final. Bangladesh is a formidable team with some highly-ranked players.

The Pakistan team should read how the English batsmen tackled with ease the onslaught of Indian spinners. And Pakistani spinners should follow how New Zealand and Afghanistan managed un-playable spin bowling. Both the teams have good batsmen but better bowling would play an important role in the win.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA