Sweet statements?

The Pakistan Sugar Manufacturing Association (PSMA) president stated on June 27 that sugar mills have not raised their prices and in fact are lowering prices due to supply glut. He claimed that the government had fixed the sugarcane price too high and because of that sugar could not be produced below Rs63 per kg. After reading these statements of PSMA official I turned on the television and the first news report was how the sugar price in stores has been increased to Rs73.

The media needs to please ensure that statements by associations etc are verified before they are reported.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar