Pakistani expatriates contributing $200 bn to US economy

KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan American Council of Texas (PACT) led by Sajjad Burki met with Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Senior Vice President FPCCI, at Federation House here on Monday.

Dr Baig told the delegation that America is the largest trading partner of Pakistan and the annual trade between USA and Pakistan is about $7 billion. It is to mention here that Pakistani exports to USA is mainly comprising of textile products.

Sajjad Burki said Pakistan origin businessmen and professionals are playing an active role in the progress of USA, especially Pakistani doctors. The total contribution is about $200 billion in US economy. Burki said after New York, the second largest number of Pakistanis is residing in Houston, the oil hub of the world.

Sajjad Burki also appreciated the FPCCI trade delegation’s visit to Houston in April 2019 and highlighted the meetings with the Greater Houston Partnership (GHP), the largest Chamber of Commerce of Houston, having as many as 500 fortune members companies. Dr Baig while representing FPCCI and business community effectively highlighted the priorities of the new government, better law & order situation in the country and investment opportunities in CPEC.

Sajjad Burki told that in the recent meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PM desired to enhance trade with the Latin American countries. Dr Baig said there is indeed a potential for bilateral trade between Pakistan & Latin American countries but considering the distance, the governments should offer freight subsidy and warehouse facilities in those countries, adding that the forthcoming visit of the Prime Minister to the USA will be instrumental. The meeting was also attended by VP FPCCI Muslim Mohammedi, Mirza Omair Baig, Convener FPCCI Standing Committee and young entrepreneurs, Atif Khan and Anwar Chohan.