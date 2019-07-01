close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
July 2, 2019

6m women to get benefit from poverty reduction programme

National

July 2, 2019

Islamabad: Around six million women preferentially would get benefit from a poverty reduction programme namely ‘Ehsaas programme’ already launched in the country. According to the official of BISP Monday, ‘Not just health and education, but jobs and economic empowerment are crucial for poor women.’

In this regard, “the graduation initiative solely serves women, through a study group the government will explore ways to recognise the work of rural women, pave the way for equal wage and cover domestic work under legislation,” the official added. Under the ‘Ehsaas programme’ namely Kifalat would ensure financial assistance and digital inclusion of around six million women through the one woman one bank account policy.

