close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 2, 2019

Mainly hot, dry weather to persist: PMD

National

A
APP
July 2, 2019

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast hot and dry weather would persists during next 24 hours in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. According to an official of PMD said, "Chances of wind expected in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

"She said mainly hot and dry weather expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Adding that however, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds expected at isolated places in Malakand, Bannu, Kohat, Zhob, Kalat, Sargodha, Lahore divisions and Kashmir. Temperatures recorded in Balochistan: Barkhan 19, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 9, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis 2, Skardu 1, Sindh: Karachi Trace, Sibbi 48°C, Dadu 47°C & Dalbandin 46°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus