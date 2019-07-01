Fire erupts in Islamabad plaza

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Fire erupted here on Monday in Blue Area Mansion plaza, no casualties and injuries have been reported, police said. According to initial reports, the fire incident occurred due to short-circuiting. The fire brigade teams were making efforts to extinguish the blaze. Other losses would be assessed after extinguishing the fire, police added.
Islamabad: Fire erupted here on Monday in Blue Area Mansion plaza, no casualties and injuries have been reported, police said. According to initial reports, the fire incident occurred due to short-circuiting. The fire brigade teams were making efforts to extinguish the blaze. Other losses would be assessed after extinguishing the fire, police added.