Thu Jul 04, 2019
A
July 2, 2019

Fire erupts in Islamabad plaza

National

Islamabad: Fire erupted here on Monday in Blue Area Mansion plaza, no casualties and injuries have been reported, police said. According to initial reports, the fire incident occurred due to short-circuiting. The fire brigade teams were making efforts to extinguish the blaze. Other losses would be assessed after extinguishing the fire, police added.

