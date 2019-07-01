close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

Inquiry ordered

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

JHANG: Taking notice of a rift between the Education Department and the District Accounts Office employees, DC Tahir Wattoo has directed the ADC-R to launch an inquiry.The DC had received complaints through both Education and Accounts officials. The schoolteachers had blamed the accounts officials for halting the schools non-salary budgets cheques to get commission.

