Inquiry ordered

JHANG: Taking notice of a rift between the Education Department and the District Accounts Office employees, DC Tahir Wattoo has directed the ADC-R to launch an inquiry.The DC had received complaints through both Education and Accounts officials. The schoolteachers had blamed the accounts officials for halting the schools non-salary budgets cheques to get commission.
