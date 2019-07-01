Police offer amnesty scheme to Katcha area criminals

SUKKUR: The police have launched an amnesty scheme for criminals of the Katcha areas, called the ‘Surrender for Justice Initiative’ (SJI) in district Kashmore to end the lawlessness and bring the area into the social mainstream.

The SSP Kashmore, Syed Asad Raza, said this in a brief press conference held at the SSP office while tribal representatives, members of CSO and general public participated. The SSP said that the police may provide free legal assistance and even contribute in surety bonds paid to the court for granting bails to criminals who agree to surrender.

The SSP said the police may also bear the charges of hiring lawyers for deserving cases and will help to resolve their cases in courts on expeditious ground. He said 15 tribesmen from Sawand community, who were involved in several cases during the Sabzoi-Sawand tribal clashes, voluntarily surrendered under SJI, the amnesty scheme offered by the district police that will also provide all legal assistance to them.

The citizens of Kashmore and Kandhkot appreciated the initiative and assured their support. They also committed to convince the absconding accused of feudal clashes to surrender and avail the opportunity to get acquittal.