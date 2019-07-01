Meesha case: Ali Zafar’s statement recorded in defamation suit

LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Monday recorded statement of singer cum actor Ali Zafar in a defamation suit filed by him against female singer Meesha Shafi.

Ali Zafar while recording his statement claimed that Meesha before accusing him of harassment had sent him a message through her manager Rizwan Raees. The singer said that Rizwan had conveyed him to stay away from a TV show sponsored by a beverages company in which Meesha was one of the judges. Moreover, it was conveyed that Meesha would start a movement against him if he refused to Meesha’s demand.

“I had immediately sent a legal notice to Meesha demanding an apology after Meesha accused me of harassment”, Zafar added. Ali said that after the rehearsal session about which it was alleged that Meesha was harassed in that session, Meesha thanked everyone at the end of the rehearsal and uploaded pictures of the session on her Twitter account. Zafar termed all the allegations of Meesha false saying that Meesha’s allegations had caused him financial and emotional damages. The court after recording statement of Ali Zafar adjourned the hearing of case by July 3.