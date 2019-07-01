close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

Opposition alliance to meet its logical end, says Buzdar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties are not sincere with each other adding that their unnatural alliance will soon come to its logical end.

In a statement issued here Monday, he said the opposition, which was bent upon spreading anarchy and chaos, was itself facing disintegration and after the APC failure, its remaining credibility also ended.

The attitude of the opposition, inside and outside the parliament, was undemocratic and those who remained in power for many years badly ignored basic necessities of people’s lives. The past rulers did nothing as roads, bridges, and buildings were their only priorities. On the other side, the incumbent government has focused on human development instead of wasting resources on self-projection schemes, he added.

