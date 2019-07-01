Matric general group’s exam results announced

Female students clinched all the top positions in the Secondary School Certificate Part-II Annual Examination 2019 held under the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK).

The board on Monday announced the results of the General Group (Regular and Private) candidates. The official of the board had registered around 14,128 candidates for the assessment process and 13,282 appeared in the exams while 846 candidates remained absent.

As per the gazette, Rabeea, a student of the Al Badar Girls Higher Secondary School, got the first position by obtaining 768 marks out of 850. The runner-up candidate, Afra, a student of the Iqra Haffaz Girls Secondary School, got 767 marks while Taiba, of the Al Badar Higher Secondary School, stood third by getting 760 marks out of 850.

Only 210 students received A-1 grade, 1,041 students received A grade, 2,086 marked B grade, 3,185 bagged C grade, 2,165 attempted D grade while 184 were declared passed with E grade. Likewise, the passing trend showed that around 60 per cent students successfully passed their exams.

According to board officials, marks statement would be issued after twenty days, adding that the regular students could collect marks statement from their schools while marks statement of the private candidates would be mailed to their addresses. The board further clarified that errors in the results would be accepted as per claims of the candidates and the board reserved the right to correct such mistakes when noticed.