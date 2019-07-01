NAB approves reference against head of IT employees’ housing society

The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Karachi chapter has approved a reference against the administrator of Income Tax Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Karachi, officials of the cooperation department, government of Sindh, and others.

The spokesman for the NAB Karachi said that the bureau had approved a reference in its Regional Board Meeting (RBM) held under the chairmanship of the director general of the NAB Karachi against Iqbal Channa, administrator, Income Tax Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Karachi, officials of the Cooperation Department and others.

It is alleged that during the tenure of Channa as administrator of the society, he in connivance with others illegally fabricated and sold the plots carved out of amenity plots reserved in the Layout Plan.

During the inquiry, it has surfaced that no stakeholder is in possession of the original record of allotments and bank accounts, according to the spokesman. The record of Project Management Unit, BoR, till 2014,reveals that there was not a single construction in the society and all the constructions on fake plots were carried out during the tenure of the administrator and the accused thus cheated public at large and caused losses amounting to Rs150 million approximately. Further investigations are underway.