Husband, sister-in-law arrested for killing newly-wed woman

As police investigators continued to investigate on Monday to resolve the mystery concerning the death of a newly-wed woman, whose body was found hanging at a house in Surjani Town on Sunday, they registered a case against the husband and a sister-in-law after a family member alleged they could be involved.

Police officials said the body was found at the house located in Saiful Marri Goth within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. The woman was identified as 23-year-old Binish, wife of Zafar Iqbal.

They said that earlier on Sunday, her in-laws had claimed that she had killed herself by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. However, the police on the complaint of the woman’s family registered a case against her in-laws and arrested her husband and a sister-in-law.

The family staged a protest over the incident and demanded justice from the higher authorities. Shabbir, a brother of Binish, claimed that his sister did not commit suicide and she was in fact murdered by her husband and in-laws.

He added that Binish along with her husband visited a family hours before the incident and she seemed happy. But later, she left for her husband’s house, and her husband phoned a family member, saying she had committed suicide.

Police registered an FIR (No. 412/19) under Section 302/34 against the husband and sister-in-law Nasreen and arrested them. According to SHO Mazhar Iqbal, the suspects refuted the allegations made against them and claimed that the deceased was a psychiatric patient.

The officer said that the police found the door of the room locked from inside when they reached the house after getting information about the incident. He added that the police were waiting for the final chemical examination report to ascertain the actual cause of death.