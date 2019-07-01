KTI warns of protest

The Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI) on Monday said transporters might stop their operations in the city if the Sindh government did not allow them to increase fares after the recent hike in the CNG price. Speaking to The News, KTI Chairman Irshad Bukhari said he had called a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation. Almost all the buses in Karachi used CNG as fuel, he said. “We cannot bear the price hike.”