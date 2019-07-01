close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

KTI warns of protest

Karachi

The Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI) on Monday said transporters might stop their operations in the city if the Sindh government did not allow them to increase fares after the recent hike in the CNG price. Speaking to The News, KTI Chairman Irshad Bukhari said he had called a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation. Almost all the buses in Karachi used CNG as fuel, he said. “We cannot bear the price hike.”

