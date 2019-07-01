Cop gets death penalty for murdering wife, man

A model court on Monday sentenced a policeman to death after he was found guilty of murdering his wife and a man. District Malir additional sessions judge Naveed Soomro awarded capital punishment to ASI Ashiq Hussain and ordered him to pay compensation of Rs2 million each to the heirs of the deceased, Shazia and Talat Hussain. The court issued perpetual warrants of arrest for the absconding suspect Rashid. The order directed the authorities to block his CNIC.

Shazia and Hussain were killed by firing on April 19, 2015 within the jurisdiction of the Memon Goth police station. The FIR was registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.