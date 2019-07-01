Police told to recover abducted Hindu girl

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal has taken notice of the alleged abduction of a Hindu girl from Makli in District Thatta and directed Thatta SSP Shabir Sethar to recover the girl.

The police officer was also directed to provide protection to the family, who are reportedly receiving threats from the perpetrators of the crime. The minister said that increasing cases of abduction and forced conversion of Hindu girls in Sindh were a cause of concern.

He remarked that Sindh is our motherland and organized conspiracies against the Hindu community will not succeed. He said the PPP’s Sindh government was standing by the family of the abducted girl, and vowed that the girl would soon be recovered and the perpetrators put behind bars.

The SSP informed the minister that a case had been registered and three persons taken into custody for interrogation, while police were conducting raids for recovering the girl.