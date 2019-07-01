Nasir Hussain Shah resigns as minister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh minister for works and services, on Monday resigned from his ministerial positions to run a campaign of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate in the upcoming by-poll in Ghotki.
Besides works and services department, Shah held the additional portfolios of the Irrigation Department, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Department. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali wrote a letter to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail advising him to accept the resignation of Shah. It stated that Shah would act as the in-charge of the campaign of PPP’s candidate Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar in the upcoming by-poll on the National Assembly’s constituency in Ghotki.
Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh minister for works and services, on Monday resigned from his ministerial positions to run a campaign of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate in the upcoming by-poll in Ghotki.
Besides works and services department, Shah held the additional portfolios of the Irrigation Department, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Department. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali wrote a letter to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail advising him to accept the resignation of Shah. It stated that Shah would act as the in-charge of the campaign of PPP’s candidate Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar in the upcoming by-poll on the National Assembly’s constituency in Ghotki.