Nasir Hussain Shah resigns as minister

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh minister for works and services, on Monday resigned from his ministerial positions to run a campaign of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate in the upcoming by-poll in Ghotki.

Besides works and services department, Shah held the additional portfolios of the Irrigation Department, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Department. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali wrote a letter to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail advising him to accept the resignation of Shah. It stated that Shah would act as the in-charge of the campaign of PPP’s candidate Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar in the upcoming by-poll on the National Assembly’s constituency in Ghotki.