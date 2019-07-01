Opposition walks out as PA admits privilege motion against PTI parliamentary leader

The opposition resorted to protest in the Sindh Assembly on Monday and later staged a walkout as the House admitted a privilege motion and decided further action on it, which was submitted by some female lawmakers of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) who said their privilege had been breached after a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA used inappropriate language against them.

The privilege motion was presented in the House by PPP MPA Heer Soho. The motion said the PTI parliamentary leader, Haleem Adil Shaikh, had spoken badly about the PPP’s female MPAs.

Leader of the Opposition Firdous Shamim Naqvi, who belongs to the PTI, and a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MPA offered that they were ready to tender an apology on behalf of the PTI MPA for his allegedly offensive remarks against the female legislators. However, they asked Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari, who was presiding over the session, not to take up the privilege motion.

They said Shaikh would come to the PA to give an explanation over his remarks and added that he would offer an apology if misconduct was proven on his part. The opposition leader said he was also ready to tender an apology on behalf of the supposedly errant MPA if the House desired so.

Naqvi said the PA should not set such a precedent of admitting a privilege motion against an opposition MPA. He warned that in case the assembly took further action on the privilege motion, the opposition would also start submitting privilege motion on similar issues in retaliation. Responding to the opposition leader, Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said the traditions of Sindh did not allow insulting women and therefore Naqvi should not try to protect a person who had insulted the female lawmakers.

He suggested to the chair that the house should constitute a select committee to further consider the privilege motion against Shaikh. The opposition was asked to submit names of its nominees to be part of the select committee but the opposition leader refused to give any name for the purpose.

The house later adopted through a majority vote a motion to constitute a seven-member select committee to consider the privilege motion. The lawmakers of the major opposition parties opposed the passage of the motion.

In addition to four treasury lawmakers, the select committee included three lawmakers from the opposition benches – two of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and one of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal. As the select committee was formed, the major opposition parties resorted to protest and staged a walkout. The House was later adjourned till Tuesday.

Forest occupation

Earlier responding to the queries of MPAs during the question hour of the session, the Sindh forest minister said the Sindh Revenue Board had earlier illegally allotted some 78,444 acres of forest land of the province to different individuals and organisations.

The forest minister said out of respect he could not name the persons in the House who were involved in the illegal occupation of the forest land in Sindh. He, however, said such people belonged to the Grand Democratic Alliance.

He said of over 78,000 acres of forest land illegally allotted in Sindh, only 290 acres had been recovered so far. He informed the PA that the Sindh cabinet in its meeting held in January this year had decided to cancel the lease of illegally allotted forest land. The minister added that a member of a party that had allied itself with the PTI had been earlier involved in illegal occupation of forest land in Thatta.