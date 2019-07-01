Govt entities exempted from extra tax

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted the levy of extra tax on electricity and gas supply to government, semi-government, and statutory regulatory bodies, a notification said on Monday.

The FBR issued SRO 693(I)/2019 amending the SRO 509(I)/2013 dated June 12, 2013 to the enforce the aforementioned exemption. This levy, however, continues to burden those who have not obtained sales tax registration number or are not on the Active Taxpayers List maintained.

Under SRO 509(I)/2013, unregistered persons having industrial or commercial undertaking and whose bill amount in any month exceeds Rs15, 000 be charged with an extra tax at the rate of 5 percent on supply of electricity and natural gas.

Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) in its recommendations for the budget 2019/2020 had urged the FBR to amend the procedure for the levy of extra tax in order to provide relief to those who are otherwise not required to pay this extra tax. The PTBA had argued that extra tax was being unnecessarily passed on by utility companies to the consumers.