OGDCL accepts CEO’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: The board of directors (BoD) of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has accepted the resignation of Zahid Mir as acting managing director, chief executive officer and chief operating officer (COO) of the company, a statement issued by the company said on Monday.

Mir will relinquish the charge on July 31, 2019, after serving the company for over four years. Dr. Naseem Ahmad, presently serving as the executive director (production), will assume duties of the office of acting MD/CEO, it added.

Dr Ahmad holds a PhD in Petroleum Engineering from Imperial College, University of London and has served OGDCL for over 32 years. The board appreciated the contribution made by Zahid Mir in implementing a long-term sustainability framework for the company, besides achieving strict financial controls and discipline. The directors expressed their best wishes for future endeavours of Mir.