close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

OGDCL accepts CEO’s resignation

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The board of directors (BoD) of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has accepted the resignation of Zahid Mir as acting managing director, chief executive officer and chief operating officer (COO) of the company, a statement issued by the company said on Monday.

Mir will relinquish the charge on July 31, 2019, after serving the company for over four years. Dr. Naseem Ahmad, presently serving as the executive director (production), will assume duties of the office of acting MD/CEO, it added.

Dr Ahmad holds a PhD in Petroleum Engineering from Imperial College, University of London and has served OGDCL for over 32 years. The board appreciated the contribution made by Zahid Mir in implementing a long-term sustainability framework for the company, besides achieving strict financial controls and discipline. The directors expressed their best wishes for future endeavours of Mir.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus