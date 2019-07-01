close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
Monitoring Desk
July 2, 2019

Ajman Bank arranges $275mln loan

Business

DUBAI: UAE-based Ajman Bank arranged a syndicated financing of $275 million for the government of Pakistan in May, the bank said on Monday. A number of banks participated in the one-year Islamic loan, which has a Murabaha structure and was solely arranged by Ajman Bank, it said in a statement. The Pakistani government last month signed a $375 million syndicated loan with the UAE banks, which included conventional and Islamic tranches. A murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies with Islamic finance standards.

