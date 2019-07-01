CDC tariff for mutual funds cut more than half

KARACHI: Central Depository Company (CDC) has reduced its service tariff for

the mutual fund industry by up to 57 percent applicable to different categories of funds with immediate ffect, a statement said on Monday.

Apart from the said reduction, the CDC said it had also rationalised the trustee fee for small sized mutual funds/schemes by permanently eliminating the minimum fee component and implementing flat rate instead of slab system.

This reduction will be effective from July 01, 2019 and is expected to facilitate asset management companies (AMCs) in making their funds / schemes more investment worthy in the current challenging times, the CDC said in the statement.

It added that it was not the first time the CDC had reduced its service tariff as in the past, the tariffs for depository services (both custody and transaction fee) and trustee services were

reduced a number of times.

The current reduction compliments a number of CDC’s earlier contributions in the development of the mutual fund industry including its state-of-the-art fund management system, which has enabled the industry to implement Straight Through Processing (STP) from AMCs to banks and

also helps ensure compliance with relevant regulatory framework, the statement said.

Commenting on this development, Badiuddin Akber, CEO Central Depository Company said, “Despite challenging market conditions, rising inflation and significantly enhanced role of trustee in the last few years, this endeavour is in line with CDC’s resolve to increase ease of doing business through automation, introduce risk management measures and reduce the cost of doing business for its clients”.

“Our substantial investments in acquiring latest technology and constant refinement of business processes have enabled us to handle greater volumes in a cost effective manner and provide relief to our customers,” Akber added.