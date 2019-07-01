Capping set for PQA, CAA, NADRA grants

KARACHI: The federal government, vide Finance Act FY 2019-20, has set a capping for the financial grants provided to Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to meet their revenue requirements.

Since these are not-for-profit organisations, any deficit in the expenditures faced by these authorities were met by the federal government on ad hoc basis. Now, the government has decided that the grants to these authorities for meeting their revenue requirements will not exceed the contribution of these authorities to the Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF).

PQA, CAA and NADRA are advised that any surplus receipts (after tax) over the actual expenditure will be remitted to the Federal Consolidated Fund. Moreover, all fines and penalties recovered by these authorities will be credited to the Fund.

Through amendments notified vide the Finance Act FY19-20 in Port Qasim Authority Act 1973, Civil Aviation Authority Ordinance 1982 and National Database and Registration Authority Ordinance, 2000, the federal government notified that the deficit from the actual expenditure of these authorities will be made up by the federal government to the extent of funds deposited in the Federal Consolidated Fund.

Port Qasim Authority was established through an act of parliament on June 29, 1973. It is the second deep sea industrial-cum-commercial port operating under the landlord concept. National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was established as National Database Organization (NDO), an attached department under the Ministry of Interior, government of Pakistan in 1998.

According to the latest financial statements available on the website of CAA, the authority recorded total income of Rs71.419 billion and posted a net surplus of Rs28.014 billion for the year ended June 30, 2017.