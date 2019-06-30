close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
July 1, 2019

12 convicted for terrorism financing

National

A
APP
July 1, 2019

LAHORE: A crackdown of Counter Terrorism Department is ongoing against proscribed organisations and four local leaders of Jamat ud Dawa (JuD) and eight local leaders of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) have been convicted for terrorism financing in cases registered by the CTD Punjab.

A CTD Punjab spokesman stated here in a news release that the four local leaders of JuD convicted by Anti Terrorism Courts (ATCs) include Asghar Ali from Rawalpindi, Junaid Irshad Rawalpindi, Ijaz Ahmad Rawalpindi and Abdul Khaliq in Rahim Yar Khan. They have been awarded prison terms of two years each with fines.

