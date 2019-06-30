PAT urges CM to accept debate offer on killings

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Secretary General PAT Khurram Nawaz Gandepur has urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to accept an offer by PML-N MPA Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan to hold a debate on Model Town killings Incident in Punjab Assembly.

In a letter to the Punjab CM, the PAT secretary general said the Punjab government must accept forthwith Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan’s offer and fix a day for general discussion on the tragedy, in which 14 innocents were killed and dozens wounded. He said the Model Town killings were a worst case of human rights violations, it not only gained global attention, but also tarnished the image of Pakistan regarding democratic and civil rights.