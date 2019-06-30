The News expo 19 concludes: Large number of families visit The News Education Expo on last day

LAHORE: Attracting thousands of students during the two days “The News Education Expo’19” concluded here on Sunday.

A ceremony was also organised in which the participating institutions were awarded shields. Saadia Shariff, Chief Marketing Officer of the Jang Media Group, distributed shields among the representatives of the participating organisations.

Unlike the opening day, a large number of families visited the expo on the concluding day. The visitors and participating organisations lauded the efforts of Jang Media Group in organising the event successfully.

Talking to The News, Attique ur Rehman, Manager Admin & In charge Student Affairs at the University College of Medicine & Dentistry of the University of Lahore (UOL), said the UOL was largest private sector university of the country in terms of number of students. He added with seven campuses across the country, the university had a 37,500 student body. He said the University College of Medicine & Dentistry was the focus at The News Education Expo this year.

Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, Deputy Registrar Public Affairs of the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), said besides many other programmes the university had a strong programme in Pharmacy. He said besides the university’s own scholarships, scholarships of the HEC and PEEF were available for the students.

Prof Dr Muhammad Shoaib, Director Institute of Business & Management (IB&M) of the UET Lahore said the institute had launched a new undergraduate programme BBIT this year while it was already offering multiple programmes at graduate and postgraduate levels. He also talked about online admission system introduced at the IB&M saying this year the institute would also go for a computerized entry test to ensure maximum transparency in the process and facilitate the students.

Registrar of the HITEC University, Taxila Col (r) Muhammad Hafeez said the university was awarded charter by the Punjab government and all of its engineering programmes were accredited with level-2 of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC). He added another salient feature of the HITEC University was free of cost PhD programme. “We are doing this to promote research culture in the country,” he added.

CEO of Horizon International, Foreign Education Consultants, Ali Meer said his organisation had specialty of dealing in education opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. He said besides Horizon International also provided education counselling services to the students.

Chief Executive of Adcore Design Academy Haroon Ahmad Malik said his organisation was offering short courses in Graphic Design, UI/UX, Photography, Pre-Post Product, Motion Graphics and Digital Marketing etc.

Prominent among the participating institutions were the University of Lahore, Superior Group of Colleges, PAC Lahore, University of Management & Technology (UMT), Information Technology University (ITU), Minhaj University, Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, Pak-AIMS, Virtual University of Pakistan, Qarshi University, Hajvery University, Sharif Trust, KIPS Education System, Nur International University, the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), Campus France Pakistan, ICMA Pakistan, British Council, Lahore Leads University, Unique Group of Institutions, the City School, Highbrow, Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design, University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Lahore, Institute of Business & Management (IB&M) and FAST-National University.