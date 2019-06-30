Pakistani mayor of Seaford visits Karachi

KARACHI: Nazish Adil did not face any obstacle for being Muslim and of Pakistani origin on her way to become the mayor of Seaford in East Sussex.

The ‘wave of change’ which struck Pakistani politics in the 2018 general elections was, to a smaller extent, also experienced this year in Seaford, a coastal town of the United Kingdom (UK).

But this story is not about the Liberal Democrats. It is about the Seaford mayor who was nominated by the party after it won most of the seats in the town council of Seaford. The mayor was a woman born and educated in Karachi.

She now wears the mayor’s gown and the town’s sacred chain which has been in Seaford’s tradition for centuries. Being the town’s chief executive, she enjoys regal protocol as people bow down before her. The army salutes her and holds marches in her honour.

The News had the opportunity to have a detailed discussion with Adil when she recently paid a visit to Karachi.

Adil was born in Karachi and acquired her entire education here. She completed her LLB from the SM Law College and then did her masters in international relations from the University of Karachi. Later, she completed LLM in criminology from the SM Law College. She conveniently shared how she appeared for the CSS examinations but could not get through.

It was in 2010 when she moved to the UK with her husband. Initially, they stayed in a town, Peace Haven, for one-and-a-half year, after which they settled in Seaford, which is a town of the Lewes District Council of Brighton city. She now lives in the town with her husband and two sons who are 12 and nine years old. In Seaford, her husband works in securities while she manages a restaurant of Indian cuisine, Moon of India, the first Indian restaurant in the town that is owned by a Bengali family.