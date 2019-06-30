Qari who assaulted student sent on 14-day judicial remand

RAWALPINDI: A 'qari' who tied one of his students upside down, assaulted him, and left him hanging there from his feet, was sent on a 14-day judicial remand, authorities confirmed.

Civil Judge Abdul Sattar Awan during a hearing sent Qari Noor Muhammad, who was arrested from the Dhoke Kashmirian area by officers of the Sadiqabad police station, to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

A day prior, Muhammad Faisal Rana, the city police officer (CPO) for Rawalpindi had taken notice of the incident after a video of it went viral on social media.

CPO Rana had then ordered two superintendents of police (SPs) to arrest suspect Qari Noor Muhammad after a first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered.

At the time of the arrest, police had said the video of Qari Noor Muhammad was a few months' old. However, he was arrested. Shockingly, however, the student and his father had said in their statement to the police that the 'qari' was innocent and that it was prank carried out after classes at the madrassah concluded.