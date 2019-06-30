close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
NNI
July 1, 2019

Tourists stuck in Patriata chair lifts rescued: ISPR

National

NNI
July 1, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has rescued all the tourists, who were stuck in the air after a chair lift wire detached from the pulley due to typhoon in Murree, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

A popular visiting spot in Murree, the elevated chairlifts met with a malfunction resulting in hundreds of getting stuck in the air precariously. The rescue operation to retrieve and rescue all chair lift riders was completed by the army contingent along with the civil administration, and all the tourists were safely evacuated.

“Army engineers repaired the cable tower to rescue the tourists,” the army’s military wing said.

The Patriata chair lifts in Murree are a main tourist attraction. It is the highest point in the area and the hills stand 7,500 feet above sea level.

In 2017, at least 10 people were killed and two injured when a chairlift cable broke and it plunged into a ravine. The accident occurred some 30 kilometres north of Islamabad in the Charra Pani village in Murree. Rescue teams had shifted injured persons and the bodies to the hospital.

