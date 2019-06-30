Firdous condemns opposition’s demand for fresh polls

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said it was strange that those supporting completion of full term during their own rule were now talking about mid-term elections.

In a tweet she said those playing on “the pitch of power” for long time would have to develop the habit of living without official resources.

She said opposition parties found it difficult to remain out of power even for ten months, but they would have to remain without it for four more years.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while referring to a statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif regarding mid-term elections, said only a mentally retarded and ill person could talk about that.

The special assistant, in a statement on her twitter handle, said the PML-N had different standards when they were in the government and the opposition. Maryam Nawaz had occupied the PML-N and Shahbaz Sharif was in a state of dilemma as what to do and what not to do. Shahbaz Sharif was an upset and disturbed person, she added.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan would clean sweep the elections whenever the polls would take place. The federal budget for the year 2019-20 was approved despite all the conspiracies of opposition, he added.