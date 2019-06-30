We allow others to do well against us: Azhar

LEEDS, England: So nerve-wracking was Pakistan’s three-wicket win against Afghanistan that a seasoned journalist started having chest pains while working at Edgbaston’s Press Box.

The situation wasn’t much different in Pakistan’s dressing room downstairs as the team stumbled time and again before finally chasing down Afghanistan’s 227 to stay alive in the World Cup on Wednesday.

Azhar Mahmood, Pakistan’s bowling coach, was sitting there helplessly watching batsmen falling one after the other to the Afghan spinners. Azhar’s palms were sweaty and his heat was sinking before Imad Wasim changed the mood with a match-winning 49.

“Throughout my whole career, I think this was the worst moment for me in a dressing room,” Azhar told reporters during an interaction in the Mixed Zone after the game.

“I was very nervy. Afghanistan wanted to win and we didn’t want to lose to them in a crucial game so it was quite nerve-wracking because you can’t control anything when you are in the coaching staff.

“When you have to bat next, you are ready for that. But sitting in the dugout, it’s definitely very nerve-wracking.”

Azhar praised his charges for the much-needed win but was quick to add that Pakistan will need to shed the habit of allowing their opponents to take the upper hand.

“We allow others to do well others do well against us. We give them a sniff. We will need to make sure that we don’t do that again,” he said.

Pakistan almost didn’t win what was their easiest game of the tournament. Azhar underlined the fact that Pakistan made it difficult for them through some poor shots.

“It shouldn’t have been this tough. We played some rash shots. We gave them an opportunity. When Imam and Babar were batting things were quite good. This is a world cup and what’s important is how you deal with tough situations.”

Azhar, who played 21 Tests and 143 ODIs for Pakistan, heaped praise on Imad and Wahab Riaz. “We have taken another step towards the semi-finals. All credit goes to the boys. Imad was really good. Icing on the cake was Wahab.”

Shaheen Afridi was one of the star performers for Pakistan as he took 4-47 to help restrict Afghanistan to 227-9

“He’s got potential, he’s a very good bowler, but he’s very young,” Azhar said. “Sometimes he needs to control his emotions and, when he bowls, the delivery stride is a main concern for me when he lands on the crease.

“Sometimes it’s quite a big stride so when he shortens it, that is when he’s most consistent. He also needs more balance at the crease, and the other thing is his wrist position. But we are working on all that.

“Since he joined the Pakistan team, he’s the guy who has been taking the wickets for us.”

Azhar pointed out that bowling alongside the seasoned pace duo of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz was a massive help for Shaheen.