Imad over the moon after dazzling show

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan savior Imad Wasim was confident of carrying team home against Afghanistan had he stayed till the end, saying that the match was one of the highest points of his cricketing career.

In an exclusive interview with ‘The News’ on telephone from Leeds on Sunday, hours before team’s departure for London for the last round robin league match against Bangladesh at Lord’s on July 5, Imad said he had all the confidence of winning the important match against Afghanistan.

“I knew well that had I succeeded in staying till the last, I have very good chances of taking Pakistan home. I was sure that opportunity would come and that came when Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin decided to introduce himself. I fetched 18 runs of that over that totally changed the complexion of the game. From there on I was sure that now Pakistan had an upper hand.”

Imad praised Shadab Khan for giving him good company. “I think the sixth wicket stand with Shadab that fetched us 50 runs set the tone for victory. Later Wahab Riaz made a wonderful contributions staying till the end to help me in achieving the target.”

The former Pakistan Under-19 captain, who is the product of Diamond Club and Islamabad cricket, has a history of producing dazzling performances for the country during his short but affective cricketing career.

Imad said facing Afghan spinners on responsive pitches had never been easier. “All Afghanistan spinners bowled really well. They were getting extra response from Headingley wicket.”

Imad dispelled the impression that batting lineup was not delivering up front.

“It is not like that. Sometime pressure gets on you. The effort to finish a small total early sometime de tracks you. I am happy that we have achieved win and kept our hopes alive in the World Cup.”

To a question about next match against Bangladesh and expected playing track for the match, Imad said it would be too early to say anything on that. Wicket is expected to be responsive one. But the thing is you cannot say or predict anything. Only on match day you would be in a position to say anything on wicket behavior.”

After captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was run out going for an ill-judged second, it was left to Imad and the tail to haul Pakistan up to target of 227 and a vital victory keeping knockout ambitions alive.

Haris Sohail and Babar Azam, key men in successive wins over South Africa and New Zealand, took a back seat as Imad compiled 49 not out.

“I wasn’t nervous, it wasn’t like that,” said Imad.

“We have very good players and I knew if one of us stayed in, we’d get to the target.

“It just happened. Rashid was bowling brilliantly and our plan was first not to give him a wicket, and then we could target the rest.

“I think there were some bad shots played, but the guys have won us games may times and it had to be someone else.

“They won the last game and a couple of others chipped in to win this one. These situations happen in cricket but it shows great team unity that we are all contributing.”

Imad fulfils a key role in balancing Sarfaraz’ side but his performances at the World Cup have been solid rather than spectacular, dropping out of the team to face England in their second outing.

He was again unbeaten for 46 in defeat to India, showing his ability to shepherd the lower order and against Afghanistan his skiddy left-arm darts yielded two wickets for 48 runs in ten overs.

Afghanistan strangled a Pakistan middle-order that has performed well of late and Imad hailed their performances across the tournament, particularly their bowling attack.

“The Afghan spinners, they are world-class,” he said.

“If they score over 250 or 260 on any track, they can cause trouble. They gave us a tough time and India a tough time. Afghanistan cricket will be a force to be reckoned with in a couple of years’ time.”