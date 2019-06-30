EU leaders close in on top jobs compromise

BRUSSELS: European leaders met in Brussels for the second round of emergency talks in ten days Sunday to hammer out a deal on the top jobs in their union. Arriving at a summit that could go late into the night, France's President Emmanuel Macron said he was optimistic there would be a breakthrough.

But Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel was less hopeful, warning the debate would be far from easy to resolve. The 28 leaders are aiming to agree candidates for president of the European Commission, president of their own Council and a foreign policy chief.

The European Parliament will then vote for its own speaker this week, and a new director for the European Central Bank will be chosen later. Officials are preparing breakfast talks Monday if the summit goes late.

"The way things are presented, they will not be very simple consultations, to put it mildly," Merkel, the bloc´s most influential leader, said as she arrived for the talks. Macron, however, told reporters he expected a "constructive accord".