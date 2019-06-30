close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 1, 2019

EU leaders close in on top jobs compromise

World

AFP
July 1, 2019

BRUSSELS: European leaders met in Brussels for the second round of emergency talks in ten days Sunday to hammer out a deal on the top jobs in their union. Arriving at a summit that could go late into the night, France's President Emmanuel Macron said he was optimistic there would be a breakthrough.

But Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel was less hopeful, warning the debate would be far from easy to resolve. The 28 leaders are aiming to agree candidates for president of the European Commission, president of their own Council and a foreign policy chief.

The European Parliament will then vote for its own speaker this week, and a new director for the European Central Bank will be chosen later. Officials are preparing breakfast talks Monday if the summit goes late.

"The way things are presented, they will not be very simple consultations, to put it mildly," Merkel, the bloc´s most influential leader, said as she arrived for the talks. Macron, however, told reporters he expected a "constructive accord".

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus