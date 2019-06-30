Filling stations owners stage protest

PESHAWAR: The owners of filling stations from North Waziristan staged a protest here on Sunday against non-payment of compensation.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with different demands, the protesters gathered near the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans in favour of their demands.

They said 69 petrol pumps had been destroyed during operation Zarb-e-Azb. The authorities concerned had promised to pay compensation for the damaged properties but the promise was yet to be fulfilled.