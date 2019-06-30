close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2019

JI leader joins PML-N in Buner

National

BUNER: The Islamic Lawyers Forum (ILF) activist and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Muhammad Iqbal Khan joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) here on Sunday.

A ceremony was held at the residence of the PML-N district general secretary Shah Bakht Rawan Khan at Elai and was attended by Shujaul Mulk Bacha, Farzand Sar Zamin Khan, Kamran Khan, Janbar Khan, Rasool Khan and others. Muhammad Iqbal Khan advocate along with his family members and relatives announced joining the PML-N. Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that the PML-N was defeated in the last general elections under a conspiracy as those who raised voice for change had badly failed in the first year of their rule. They said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif had put the country on road to development.

